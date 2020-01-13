Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'
Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Fred Hochberg, former chair of the Export-Import Bank, about his book Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word: How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade.
Trade Is Not a Four-letter Word
How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade
Hardcover, 320 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?