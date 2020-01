Breaking Down The Oscar Nominations The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish welcomes entertainment journalist Joelle Monique and NPR's Bob Mondello to break them down.

Breaking Down The Oscar Nominations Movies Breaking Down The Oscar Nominations Breaking Down The Oscar Nominations Audio will be available later today. The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish welcomes entertainment journalist Joelle Monique and NPR's Bob Mondello to break them down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor