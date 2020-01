MLB Suspends Houston Astros Manager And GM For Sign-Stealing NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with reporter Evan Drellich of The Athletic about the stiff penalties Major League Baseball has imposed on the Houston Astros for sign-stealing.

MLB Suspends Houston Astros Manager And GM For Sign-Stealing