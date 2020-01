Apple Declines DOJ Request To Unlock Pensacola Gunman's Phones Apple rejected a Justice Department request to unlock two phones used by the Saudi gunman who killed three sailors in Florida. It's another standoff between the government and Apple over privacy.

Apple rejected a Justice Department request to unlock two phones used by the Saudi gunman who killed three sailors in Florida. It's another standoff between the government and Apple over privacy.