Iowa's Howard County Vote Reflect Swing From Obama To Trump Across the country, dozens of counties voted for President Obama and then in 2016 elected President Trump. In Iowa, almost one-third of the state's counties flipped from Obama to Trump.

Iowa's Howard County Vote Reflect Swing From Obama To Trump Iowa's Howard County Vote Reflect Swing From Obama To Trump Iowa's Howard County Vote Reflect Swing From Obama To Trump Audio will be available later today. Across the country, dozens of counties voted for President Obama and then in 2016 elected President Trump. In Iowa, almost one-third of the state's counties flipped from Obama to Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor