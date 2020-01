6 Men Successfully Cross Drake Passage In A Rowboat The waters between South America and Antarctica are some of the most dangerous in the world. The 600-mile Drake Passage is a journey for the hardiest of crews. Six men dared to do it — in a rowboat.

