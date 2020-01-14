Accessibility links
Book Details The 'Bottom-Feeders' And 'Fixers' Who Enabled Trump's Election Reporters Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld won a Pulitzer for their investigation of Trump's 2016 hush money payments to Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. Their new book is The Fixers.
NPR logo

Book Details The 'Bottom-Feeders' And 'Fixers' Who Enabled Trump's Election

Listen · 36:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796222714/796297102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Book Details The 'Bottom-Feeders' And 'Fixers' Who Enabled Trump's Election

Author Interviews

Book Details The 'Bottom-Feeders' And 'Fixers' Who Enabled Trump's Election

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Book Details The 'Bottom-Feeders' And 'Fixers' Who Enabled Trump's Election

Listen · 36:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796222714/796297102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Reporters Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld won a Pulitzer for their investigation of Trump's 2016 hush money payments to Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. Their new book is The Fixers.

The Fixers

The Bottom-feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President

by Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld

Hardcover, 400 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
The Fixers
Subtitle
The Bottom-feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President
Author
Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?