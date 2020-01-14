Accessibility links
The 'Fixers' That Created President Trump Reporters Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld won a Pulitzer for their investigation of Trump's 2016 hush money payments to Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. Their new book is 'The Fixers: The Bottom-feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President.'

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'American Dirt,' Jeanine Cummins' literary thriller about the treacherous journey a migrant mother takes with her son.
NPR logo

The 'Fixers' That Created President Trump

Listen · 48:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796298796/796315410" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The 'Fixers' That Created President Trump

Fresh Air

The 'Fixers' That Created President Trump

The 'Fixers' That Created President Trump

Listen · 48:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796298796/796315410" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Reporters Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld won a Pulitzer for their investigation of Trump's 2016 hush money payments to Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. Their new book is 'The Fixers: The Bottom-feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President.'

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'American Dirt,' Jeanine Cummins' literary thriller about the treacherous journey a migrant mother takes with her son.