Calling The Shots In The Year Of The Nurse And Midwife

The World Health Organization has declared 2020 the year of the nurse and midwife. These professionals endure long shifts, are often on their feet all day, and are the first line of defense for many patients. And they are everywhere in the healthcare landscape.

Modern nursing is a long way from the stereotype. Forget about the white apron and hat. Today, nurses practice more and more complex medicine in a changing health system that needs their help. In many communities, when you get sick, you're as likely these days to see a nurse as you are a doctor.

Ernest Grant, President of the American Nurses Association; and Pamela Cipriano, First Vice President of the International Council of Nurses joined us to talk about it.

