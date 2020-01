Supreme Court Hears Arguments On New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the "Bridgegate" case. The high court's ruling on the New Jersey scandal could prove more consequential if criminal convictions are thrown out.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case Law Supreme Court Hears Arguments On New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case Supreme Court Hears Arguments On New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the "Bridgegate" case. The high court's ruling on the New Jersey scandal could prove more consequential if criminal convictions are thrown out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor