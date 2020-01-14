Accessibility links
Guest host Elise Hu steps in again for Sam this week, this time from member station KQED in San Francisco. She's joined by Nitasha Tiku, tech culture reporter at the Washington Post, and Farhad Manjoo, an opinion columnist at The New York Times who focuses on technology and culture. They talk about news from Google and Apple, surveillance, and the role big tech's products play in geopolitics. Plus, the creative director of VOGUE Italia explains why the latest issue of the magazine contains no photos.
Weekly Wrap: Big Tech Gonna Big Tech, Congrats To 'Those Men' On Oscar Nods

Listen · 34:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796445783/797420239" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A man walks outside the Apple store on the Fifth Avenue in New York on February 17, 2016. The FBI wants Apple to unlock iPhones that belonged to the shooter at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., last month. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks outside the Apple store on the Fifth Avenue in New York on February 17, 2016. The FBI wants Apple to unlock iPhones that belonged to the shooter at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., last month.

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Guest host Elise Hu steps in again for Sam this week, this time from member station KQED in San Francisco. She's joined by Nitasha Tiku, tech culture reporter at the Washington Post, and Farhad Manjoo, an opinion columnist at The New York Times who focuses on technology and culture. They talk about tech, surveillance and the role big tech's products play in geopolitics. Plus, the creative director of VOGUE Italia explains why the latest issue of the magazine contains no photos.

This episode of NPR's It's Been a Minute was guest hosted by Elise Hu. The show is produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Danny Hensel. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.