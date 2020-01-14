Accessibility links
Author Jennifer Weiner on 'Mrs. Everything' and Speaking Out Against Sexism NPR Code Switch correspondent Karen Grigsby Bates steps in for Sam. She is joined by best-selling author Jennifer Weiner, who has written popular books like Good In Bed, In Her Shoes, and Little Earthquakes over the past two decades. Weiner talks about her latest novel, Mrs. Everything, the importance of having plus-size characters in books and speaking out against sexism.
Author Jennifer Weiner On 'Mrs. Everything' & Plus-Size Representation In Books

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Author Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, Mrs. Everything, was released in June 2019.

Andrea Cipriani Mecchi

Author Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, Mrs. Everything, was released in June 2019.

Andrea Cipriani Mecchi

Author Jennifer Weiner has been writing books for two decades. She's seen a thing or two when it comes to working in her industry and has used her work to speak out against sexist treatment of women and the representation of plus-size characters in books. Guest host Karen Grigsby Bates talks to Weiner about the tribulations of adapting work to the big screen — her book In Her Shoes was turned into a feature film in 2005 starring Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette, and Shirley MacClaine. They also discuss her latest book, Mrs. Everything, how people treat female authors differently, and the fallout of #Megxit.