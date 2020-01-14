Author Jennifer Weiner On 'Mrs. Everything' & Plus-Size Representation In Books

Author Jennifer Weiner has been writing books for two decades. She's seen a thing or two when it comes to working in her industry and has used her work to speak out against sexist treatment of women and the representation of plus-size characters in books. Guest host Karen Grigsby Bates talks to Weiner about the tribulations of adapting work to the big screen — her book In Her Shoes was turned into a feature film in 2005 starring Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette, and Shirley MacClaine. They also discuss her latest book, Mrs. Everything, how people treat female authors differently, and the fallout of #Megxit.