The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering: Song Connections

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Fiona Ritchie is at the Swannanoa Gathering this week and you are invited to join her audience for a conversational musical encounter with Appalachian Balladeer Elizabeth LaPrelle and Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy. Together they explore the connections between old songs and ballads of love, loss and migration that connect Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia.