The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering: Song Connections This song explores the connections between old songs and ballads of love, loss and migration that connect Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia.
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering: Song Connections

Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy is featured in this week's episode. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy is featured in this week's episode.

Fiona Ritchie is at the Swannanoa Gathering this week and you are invited to join her audience for a conversational musical encounter with Appalachian Balladeer Elizabeth LaPrelle and Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy. Together they explore the connections between old songs and ballads of love, loss and migration that connect Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia.

