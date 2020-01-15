Canada Zoo Cancels Penguin Walk Because Of Extreme Cold

The daily activity at the Calgary Zoo where you can watch king penguins waddle around was called off because of cold weather. Zoo officials caution these are not Antarctic penguins.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Calgary, Canada, is going through some extreme cold this week. The Calgary Zoo decided too cold even for penguins. It cancelled the penguin walk. This is a daily activity where you can watch the zoo's king penguins waddle around. The zoo says these are not Antarctic penguins. Anything past 13 below is unhealthy for them. With Calgary seeing its coldest weather in years, the penguins will have to stay inside just like everybody else.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.