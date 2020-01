Tribal Attorney In Maine Posthumously Pardoned For 1968 Pot Charge Maine's governor issued what's believed to be the state's first posthumous pardon — acknowledging that state officials had framed a lawyer for trying to win legal rights for one of the state's tribes.

