24 Hour Fitness Closes For The Day, Utah Man Trapped Inside

When Dan Hill finished a late-night swim, he found himself alone. While 24 hours is in the gym's name, this 24 Hour Fitness closed at midnight. That's according to a sign on the door.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dan Hill didn't think to check the operating hours of his gym in Sandy, Utah. It's in the name after all - 24 Hour Fitness. When he finished a late-night swim, he found himself all alone. He posted online, I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now. His wife told him to go to sleep. He called the police, who eventually freed him. ABC 4 News reports the gym manager pointed out a sign on the door - closed from midnight to 4.

