#2003: Optimal Rust Listen · 55:01 55:01 #2003: Optimal Rust 55:01 Car Talk #2003: Optimal Rust #2003: Optimal Rust Listen · 55:01 55:01 This week on the Best of Car Talk, Steve's wife gave him a homework assignment—write a paper explaining why he should keep the '77 MG he bought a year ago, but has left sitting in the garage. But does Steve love it enough to defend it? Elsewhere, Helen's tires are growing mold. Tom and Ray say it's because Helen drives the car infrequently, to which Helen replies, "Au contraire Piston Pusses!" Also, Linda's fiance insists on washing his car before a long trip, to improve its gas mileage; Heather thinks an opera singer is hanging out under her Civic; and, you'll be shocked, shocked to learn that John's "cheap and reliable" Ferrari is proving to be neither. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.