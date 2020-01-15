1A Across America: 2020, The View From Michigan

In 2016, President Donald Trump did something even his staff hadn't expected: he won Michigan's 16 electoral votes.

The state hadn't gone to a Republican since 1988. And he won by fewer than twelve thousand votes—his narrowest margin in any state.

The blue collar, union-heavy workforce that was once a reliable base of Democratic support went to the Republican Party, joining Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In all, fewer than 80 thousand votes across these three states swung the election to Trump.

As we look forward to 2020, was this an anomaly? Was it a protest vote against Hillary Clinton? Or is the Democratic Party's base realigning more permanently?

As part of 1A Across America, we speak with voters from three areas of the Detroit region, each representing an important political constituency for winning Michigan in 2020.

We also speak with Zoe Clark, co-host of "It's Just Politics" on Michigan Radio; Whit Ayres, President of North Star Opinion Research; and Joe DiSano, Democratic political consultant at DiSano Strategies.

