Virginia Ratifies The Equal Rights Amendment, Decades After The Deadline

Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday, becoming the pivotal 38th state to approve the change to the U.S. Constitution. The ERA's provisions include a guarantee that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

"The Virginia Senate voted 28-12 and the House of Delegates 59-41 to approve the ERA," NPR's Sarah McCammon reports.

Under the Constitution, amendments don't become law until they're ratified by at three-fourths of U.S. state legislatures – or 38 out of 50. With its original deadline for ratification, the ERA's future is on uncertain legal ground. But that didn't stop its backers in Virginia from welcoming a long-awaited day.

"Supporters pour out of the House gallery to celebrate with Delegates Ayala and Carroll Foy," reporter Mallory Noe-Payne said via Twitter, posting images of women hugging in the Virginia State Capitol.

The ratification vote came early in Virginia's legislative session, after voters sent a record number of women to office in November. The body now has the first female House speaker in its history; women also serve as president pro tempore of the Senate and other high-profile posts.

"The people of Virginia spoke last November, voting a record number of women into the House of Delegates and asking us to ratify the ERA," said Virginia House Majority Leader Herring. "It is inspiring to see the amendment finally be considered, voted on, and passed – long-awaited recognition that women deserve."

As advocates pushed for a new look at the ERA, Nevada ratified the amendment in 2017, and Illinois ratified it in 2018.

"Today is an absolutely historic day for our Commonwealth and a major milestone in the fight for equality in this nation," Attorney General Mark R. Herring said after Wednesday's vote. "Women in America deserve to have equality guaranteed in the Constitution and Virginians should be proud that we will be the state that makes it happen."

First approved by Congress in 1972, the ERA originally included a deadline requiring it to be ratified by 1979. But by that time, only 35 states had approved it. And despite an extension of the deadline to 1982, the last time a state ratified it in that period was when Indiana did so in 1977.

There are differing legal opinions about whether the ERA has missed its chance to become the law of the land, or if Virginia's long-anticipated action is the final piece falling into place for the constitutional change.

"Some supporters argue that because the deadline is in the preamble that proposes the ERA — not the text of the amendment itself — the deadline doesn't have to be observed," as NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben recently reported.

Advocates also say Congress could simply set a new deadline and refresh the expired timeframe.

But the Justice Department disagrees with those views. Its Office of Legal Counsel posted an opinion earlier this month stating, "The ERA Resolution has expired and is no longer pending before the States."

The matter will likely be settled in court, particularly after three states — Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota – filed a lawsuit in December, seeking to block the archivist of the United States from adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution.