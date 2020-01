Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Case With Age Discrimination Implications The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that asks what federal employees must prove to bring an age-discrimination suit under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Case With Age Discrimination Implications Law Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Case With Age Discrimination Implications Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Case With Age Discrimination Implications Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that asks what federal employees must prove to bring an age-discrimination suit under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor