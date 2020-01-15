Accessibility links
Episode 964: BILLBOARDS : Planet Money We are dedicating an entire show to billboards: good and old-fashioned, or fancy and high-tech. And we put up our own. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 964: BILLBOARDS

The Planet Money billboard in Times Square. Amanda Aronczyk/NPR hide caption

The Planet Money billboard in Times Square.

We've all seen billboards. That's sort of the point. Can't click out of them, can't turn the channel, can't use fast forward through them. Basically, you can't miss them. Almost two centuries since their advent, billboards are still one of the most powerful tools in advertising.

In today's show, we explore their power, and why, after all these years — when it comes to catching your attention — nothing beats a billboard.

Here are some of the studies we mention in this episode:

OOH Online Activation Survey.

Yale Privacy Lab - Tracker Profiles.

