Episode 964: BILLBOARDS

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amanda Aronczyk/NPR Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

We've all seen billboards. That's sort of the point. Can't click out of them, can't turn the channel, can't use fast forward through them. Basically, you can't miss them. Almost two centuries since their advent, billboards are still one of the most powerful tools in advertising.

In today's show, we explore their power, and why, after all these years — when it comes to catching your attention — nothing beats a billboard.

Here are some of the studies we mention in this episode:

OOH Online Activation Survey.

Yale Privacy Lab - Tracker Profiles.

Music: "Feel It Rising (Hands Up)," "Bad To The Core," "Sixes And Sevens," and "Un Chien Boogaloo."

