Callout Terms
By providing your Submission to us, you agree that you have read, understand and accept the following terms in relation to the content and information (your "Submission") you are providing to National Public Radio ("NPR," "us," or "our"):
You are submitting content pursuant to a call out by Morning Edition related to a segment with Kwame Alexander wherein he creates unique poetry based on listener submissions. You understand that you are submitting content for the purpose of having Kwame use that content to create a new poem or poems ("Poem") with the material you submit.
You will retain copyright in your Submission, but agree to the terms below.
- NPR and/or Kwame Alexander may edit, modify, use, excerpt, publish, adapt or otherwise make derivative works from your Submission and use your Submission or derivative works in whole or in part in any media or format and/or use it for journalistic and/or commercial purposes generally, and may allow others to do so. You grant us a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive worldwide license to use, copy, host, index, cache, tag, encode, edit, transmit, adapt, modify, publish, translate, publicly display, publicly perform, create derivative works from, make available, communicate and distribute your Submission (in whole or part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed. By providing your Submission, you warrant that you have the right to grant this license. The license is capable of sub-license by NPR to our members, partners, and other third parties.
- You understand that the Poem created by Kwame Alexander will be a new creative work and may be distributed through NPR's programs (or other media), and the Poem and programs can be separately copyrighted by him and/or NPR.
- You are legally responsible for your Submission. You affirm that you are eighteen (18) years of age or older, or if younger than 18, you have the consent of your parent or guardian to provide your Submission to NPR and agree to these terms.
- By providing your Submission to us, Your Submission (in whole or in part, on its own or as part of a Poem) may be distributed through any and all NPR distribution platforms, including on-air broadcasts, podcasts, NPR.org, NPR member stations, and other third-party distribution platforms that NPR may use, as well as any other media or distribution method now known or hereafter developed.
- You may choose to disclose private information to NPR in your sole discretion as part of your Submission, and you understand that private information you submit may be distributed publicly as described above.
- To the extent permitted by law, you waive your moral rights (e.g., the rights to be identified as author or to object to derogatory treatment) in your Submission.
- Your Submission may be used for commercial purposes, including marketing and promotion, by NPR or other third parties.
- We may edit, add to, remove or otherwise amend your Submission (or any part of it) in any way as we see fit in our sole discretion for journalistic purposes (for example, we may edit your Submission for length and style and/or use it for or incorporate it in related stories). We may do any of these things whether or not your Submission has been published. We are not obliged to do any of these things.
- Your Submission is not false or libelous and does not infringe the privacy, data protection or confidentiality rights of any third party.
- Your Submission does not plagiarize or otherwise infringe any third party copyright, moral rights, or any other intellectual property rights or similar rights. You have not copied any part of your Submission from another source.
- Your Submission is not misleading. It relates to your own genuine personal experiences and/or is based upon your own knowledge.
- Your Submission is not hateful (including without limitation in relation to race, religion or sexual orientation), harassing, malicious, profane, discriminatory, obscene, sexually explicit, offensive, prejudicial to any active court proceedings or encouraging of violence or criminal action, does not breach any court orders, and is not otherwise unlawful.
- Your Submission does not impersonate anyone else or otherwise misrepresent your identity, affiliation or status.
- Your Submission is not technically harmful (including, without limitation, viruses, logic bombs, Trojan horses, worms, harmful components, corrupted data or other malicious software, harmful data or conduct).
- You have read and agree to our general Terms of Use.
- You have read and understand our Privacy Policy. Please be aware that there may be circumstances in which your agreement to these terms or the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override our Privacy Policy.