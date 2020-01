After Debate, Warren Told Sanders: 'I Think You Called Me A Liar'

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders shared a tense moment after Tuesday night's Democratic debate. Warren shunned Sanders' attempt to shake her hand, and they exchanged words that were inaudible on the broadcast. Then, Sanders turned and walked away.

Now CNN, an organizer of the debate, has released the audio from their microphones.

"I think you called me a liar on national TV," Warren says to Sanders in the recorded audio. During the televised portion of the debate, Sanders denied reports that he said he didn't believe a woman could win the presidential election.

"What?" Sanders replies.

"I think you called me a liar on national TV," Warren repeats.

Sanders replies, "You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion," Sanders said.

"Anytime," Warren replied. Sanders started to say, "you called me a ..." and then turned and walked away from her.

During the debate, the two candidates addressed a report that during a private meeting at Warren's house, Sanders said he did not believe a woman could win the presidential election.

Sanders flatly denied the claim. "I didn't say it. How could anybody in a million years think that a woman couldn't be president?" he said. Warren insisted Sanders had made the statement.

Warren maintained that Sanders had made that statement, but added "I'm not here to fight with Bernie."