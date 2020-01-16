Indiana State Employee To Retire Next Month At Age 102

After nearly six decades at the Department of Natural Resources, Bob Vollmer told WXIN-TV, "your body tells you when it's time to go." He joined the state agency in 1962.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Bob Vollmer has lived a lot of life. He served in World War II, got married the day the war ended, got an engineering degree and eventually joined the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a surveyor. And he stayed in that job for almost 60 years. Next month, he will retire at the age of 102. Vollmer told WXIN-TV he's going to focus now on reading and farming. He says his lungs are strong but his legs are giving out. I guess your body tells you when it's time to go, he said.

