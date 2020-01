Boeing Suppliers Tighten Payrolls As 737 Max Remains Grounded A key Kansas Boeing supplier is laying off 2,800 workers this month because of the grounded 737 Max planes. Others will likely follow as the timetable keeps moving for the jets eventual return.

