Even After Virginia's Passage, ERA Is On Uncertain Legal Grounds Lawmakers in Virginia voted to make it the pivotal 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, decades after the first deadline. The fight to get the amendment into the Constitution isn't over.

