Bakers In India Attempt Record For World's Longest Cake

Video shows the cake winding along festival grounds in Thrissur as rickshaws pass by. The length is being assessed by Guinness World Records. A 2-mile-long fruitcake is the cake to beat.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might have made a New Year's resolution to avoid sweets after the holidays. And maybe you're regretting it now because bakers in the Indian city of Thrissur made the world's longest cake. A video shows it winding along festival grounds as rickshaws passed by. The previous record holder was a fruitcake in China nearly 2 miles long. Guinness World Records says this one in India was more than 3 miles. Even better, it had chocolate frosting. Yes.

