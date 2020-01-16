Accessibility links
Andrew Adkins On Mountain Stage In this set, West Virginia singer-songwriter Andrew Adkins didn't take long to flex his bluegrass muscles. His music has always comfortably saddled a line between traditionalist and progressive.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Andrew Adkins Band
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage
Andrew Adkins Band
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Andrew Adkins On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Andrew Adkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796953474/796977807" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

(You can watch a song from this set on our Live Sessions Channel.)

Fayetteville, W.Va., native singer-songwriter Andrew Adkins made his Mountain Stage debut last year withy a sold-out January show at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Though playing Mountain Stage for the first time, Adkins is certainly no rank stranger to regional bluegrass audiences, as he spent seven years fronting the hard-traveling Appalachian stomp-grass unit, Wild Rumpus.

Backed by an all-star band that included some of West Virginia's top shelf musicians — Bud Carroll (guitar), Johnny Staats (mandolin), Clint Lewis (bass), Annie Neeley (backing vocals) along with Mountain Stage Band members Julie Adams (backing vocals), Ammed Solomon (drums), and Ron Sowell (acoustic guitar) — Adkins played songs from his fourth solo album, Who I Am, which was recorded by Carroll and produced by Sowell (who is also the Mountain Stage musical director).

They began with "Fragile Heart," a Prine-esque tune about gathering wisdom the hard way. "I remember every word / Of every lesson I've learned / Even the ones that tore me apart / They all shaped this fragile heart," Adkins sang.

Adkins, whose music has always comfortably saddled a line between traditionalist and progressive, didn't take long to flex his bluegrass muscles. On "Echoes," he pulled back a dark and misty veil on his own murder ballad with an ill-fated wedding trip to Knoxville, Tenn., complete with a pistol, a dagger, a river and all the trouble a song can allow.

The stand out title cut, "Who I Am," follows a car ride whose soundtrack is a veteran's vivid remembrance of a life gone by. "My first car had a big ash tray / I filled it full of pocket change / And dreams of where I was bound," Adkins sang.

To close, Adkins showed his serious side with a bluegrass gospel hymn, "Worries Behind," which he wrote to honor a friend who lost his battle with opioid addiction and to honor those still dealing with addiction. Adkins organizes the Fayette Songwriter Festival, a multi-venue, three-day festival that takes place Feb. 13-16 throughout Fayetteville, W.Va. Now in its second year, the festival benefits the CODA Mountain Academy, an after-school arts program.

SET LIST

  • "Fragile Heart"
  • "Echoes"
  • "Who I Am"
  • "Southbound"
  • "Worries Behind"

MUSICIANS

All songs written by Andrew Adkins; Annie Neeley: guitar and vocals; Johnny Staats: backing vocals; Clint Lewis: mandolin; Bud Carroll: bass; Julie Adams: electric guitar; Ammed Solomon: backing vocals on songs 1, 3 and 4; Ron Sowell: drums on songs 2, 3, 4 and acoustic guitar on 1, 2, 3, 4.

[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

Mandolin Orange Melody Gwilliam/Courtesy of Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Melody Gwilliam/Courtesy of Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The folk duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz are joined by some friends for a full-band performances of a few songs off their sixth release, Tides of a Teardrop.

Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794342032/794673925" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
San Fermin On Mountain Stage

San Fermin Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

San Fermin On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based indie pop orchestra San Fermin made its second appearance on Mountain Stage on the last night of an extensive tour promoting the first of two companion albums.

San Fermin On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/789285665/789301740" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Claudettes On Mountain Stage

The Claudettes live on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

The Claudettes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Chicago's original recipe band, The Claudettes, made its first appearance on Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

The Claudettes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/787385368/787422004" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Larry Campbell And Teresa Williams On Mountain Stage

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Larry Campbell And Teresa Williams On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams stopped by Mountain Stage to share songs from their second album together, Contraband Love.

Larry Campbell And Teresa Williams On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/785032130/785056708" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Cris Jacobs On Mountain Stage

Cris Jacobs on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Cris Jacobs On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Cris Jacobs and his ace four-piece band stopped by Mountain Stage on Oct. 6, 2019 for a show at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Cris Jacobs On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/782940204/782949777" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

The Steel Wheels performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On the band's fourth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2011, The Steel Wheels showcases its continued roots exploration with six new songs from its seventh album, Over The Trees.

The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/780764335/780897459" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets On Mountain Stage

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind," and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding," Nick Lowe has been tag teaming with Yep Roc labelmates Los Straitjackets since 2014.

Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/778505361/779275690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

Rick Danko on Mountain Stage in 1989. Courtesy of Mountain Stage Archives/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of Mountain Stage Archives/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Band's bassist and vocalist and one of rock's greatest organists and keyboardists both stop by Mountain Stage in this archival session from 1989.

Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/776941566/777175587" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

Shawn Colvin Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Touring in support of Steady On (30th Anniversary Acoustic Edition), Shawn Colvin came back to Mountain Stage, where she first appeared in August 1988.

Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/774844834/774857422" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Beth Nielsen Chapman, versatile veteran and creative queen of the Nashville songwriting scene, makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1994.

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/771904772/772209024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top