Decrypting The Decryption Dilemma Recode's Kara Swisher on the clash between Apple and the Department of Justice: "If you want a surveillance state, that's where this is headed."

Decrypting The Decryption Dilemma

1A

Apple says it won't create a back door to encrypted devices that could give law enforcement access to them.

ALASTAIR PIKE/ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Apple says it won't create a back door to encrypted devices that could give law enforcement access to them.

ALASTAIR PIKE/ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Last month, a Saudi air force lieutenant training at a U.S. base in Pensacola, Florida opened fire in his classroom. He killed three American airmen and wounded eight others.

The U.S. government quickly branded the attack an act of terrorism. An investigation was underway. But then, Attorney General William Barr said one gigantic American company was standing in the way.

Should the government force Apple and other tech companies to decrypt these devices? And what exactly is Apple is refusing to do?

To help us understand what's at stake here, we talked to Recode's Kara Swisher, Professor Jennifer Daskal, faculty director of The Tech, Law, Security Program at American University's Washington College of Law; and Julian Sanchez, senior fellow at the Cato Institute.

