Behind The Initiatives Announced On National Religious Freedom Day NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Benjamin P. Marcus, of the Religious Freedom Center at the Freedom Forum Institute, about what President Trump has announced for National Religious Freedom Day.

Behind The Initiatives Announced On National Religious Freedom Day Politics Behind The Initiatives Announced On National Religious Freedom Day Behind The Initiatives Announced On National Religious Freedom Day Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Benjamin P. Marcus, of the Religious Freedom Center at the Freedom Forum Institute, about what President Trump has announced for National Religious Freedom Day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor