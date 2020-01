Need Lodging In Calgary? Try Renting An Igloo As of last weekend, you could rent an igloo through Airbnb in Calgary, Alberta. There's no kitchen, bathroom or Wi-Fi. All you get is an outdoor firepit and a bunch of wood.

As of last weekend, you could rent an igloo through Airbnb in Calgary, Alberta. There's no kitchen, bathroom or Wi-Fi. All you get is an outdoor firepit and a bunch of wood.