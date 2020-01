Trump Broke Budget Law In Withholding Ukraine Aid, Says Government Watchdog A nonpartisan federal watchdog agency ruled President Trump broke a budget law by withholding aid from Ukraine — a decision that may fuel the push to call witnesses at his Senate impeachment trial.

Trump Broke Budget Law In Withholding Ukraine Aid, Says Government Watchdog Politics Trump Broke Budget Law In Withholding Ukraine Aid, Says Government Watchdog Trump Broke Budget Law In Withholding Ukraine Aid, Says Government Watchdog Audio will be available later today. A nonpartisan federal watchdog agency ruled President Trump broke a budget law by withholding aid from Ukraine — a decision that may fuel the push to call witnesses at his Senate impeachment trial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor