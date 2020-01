Investigation Reveals Detroit Overcharged Homeowners On Property Tax After Recession Mary Louise Kelly talks with Detroit News reporter Christine MacDonald about her investigation into the city of Detroit overtaxing homeowners after the recession, leaving scores of residents in debt.

Investigation Reveals Detroit Overcharged Homeowners On Property Tax After Recession

Mary Louise Kelly talks with Detroit News reporter Christine MacDonald about her investigation into the city of Detroit overtaxing homeowners after the recession, leaving scores of residents in debt.