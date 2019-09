Episode #1940 A look into the life of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac, and an interview with actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

Episode #1940 54:00 Episode #1940 54:00 Episode #1940 Episode #1940 54:00 A look into the life of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac, and an interview with actor Lou Diamond Phillips. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor