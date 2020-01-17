Spotify Launches Podcast For Dogs Left Home Alone

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Do you ever feel bad about leaving Spot home alone? Well, Spotify has something that might ease your guilt.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PUP FICTION (WITH RALPH INESON)")

RALPH INESON: (As character) Hello, you.

KING: My Dog's Favourite Podcast features dog-directed praise and stories from actors like Ralph Ineson, along with soothing sounds and relaxing music. Spotify says if your pet listens, they may bark less and sleep more. And who doesn't want that?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PUP FICTION (WITH RALPH INESON)")

INESON: (As character) You really are the best dog in the whole wide world.

