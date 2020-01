Australian Firefighters Save Groves Of Prehistoric Wollemi Pines A team of firefighters saved a prehistoric tree species from extinction as fires continue in Australia. The trees have outlived the dinosaurs.

A team of firefighters saved a prehistoric tree species from extinction as fires continue in Australia. The trees have outlived the dinosaurs.