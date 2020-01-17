President Johnson's Impeachment Inspired 'Impeachment Polka'

In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was being impeached. According to The Washington Post a musician named Charles D. Blake saw an opportunity to cash in with a ditty called "Impeachment Polka."

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

You might call the impeachment process a very complicated dance between both chambers of Congress, but how about a polka?

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF CHARLES BLAKE'S "IMPEACHMENT POLKA")

MARTIN: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was being impeached. According to The Washington Post, a musician named Charles Blake saw an opportunity to cash in with this ditty called "Impeachment Polka." I'm not sure what about the polka explains the emotional ups and downs of impeachment. But, Charles Blake, you do you.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.