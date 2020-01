Before Impeachment Trial Begins, A Trump-Romney Relationship Review With the impeachment trial of President Trump set to begin next week, one Republican senator to watch will be Mitt Romney of Utah. He has long raised questions about Trump's conduct.

Before Impeachment Trial Begins, A Trump-Romney Relationship Review Politics Before Impeachment Trial Begins, A Trump-Romney Relationship Review Before Impeachment Trial Begins, A Trump-Romney Relationship Review Audio will be available later today. With the impeachment trial of President Trump set to begin next week, one Republican senator to watch will be Mitt Romney of Utah. He has long raised questions about Trump's conduct. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor