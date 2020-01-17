Hashtag Challenge

Mike Katzif/NPR
toggle caption
Contestants Christian Thomsen and Nancy Libow face off in a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
hide caption
Contestants Christian Thomsen and Nancy Libow face off in a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
In this audio quiz, contestants strike a pose and stay verrrrry still as they identify viral internet challenges.
Heard on Justin Long And Marina Franklin: Franklin My Dear, I Don't Give A Long.