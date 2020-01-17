Happy Family Organics: Shazi Visram

While she was a student at business school, Shazi Visram ran into an old friend-- a new mother of twins.

The friend confided she felt like a bad mom because she had no time to make her kids healthy meals. That gave Shazi her initial idea: why not make organic pureed baby food, and sell it frozen instead of jarred?

People told her she was crazy to take on Gerber, but she convinced dozens of friends and family to invest in Happy Baby.

15 years later, the brand is known as Happy Family Organics and reportedly makes more than $250 million a year.

How You Built That: CNSRV WTR

After learning that many restaurants use gallons of running water to defrost food, Dylan Wolff invented CNSRV WTR-- a recirculating tub that keeps water from going down the drain.