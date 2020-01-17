Accessibility links
Episode 965: Das Green Old Deal : Planet Money We team up with Vox's The Impact, to tell the story of how one man changed the way Germany – and arguably the world – uses energy. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 965: Das Green Old Deal

Planet Money

Jillian Weinberger

Hans-Josef Fell in front of his house.

Kenny Malone/NPR

Hans-Josef Fell in front of his house.

Kenny Malone/NPR

When solar started it had a problem: solar panels were extremely expensive and not very efficient. In this episode we head to Germany to find out how one country built a market to solve that problem.

On today's show, we meet the person who kickstarted the green energy market and learn about the wonky policy tool that helped him do it.

We teamed up with Vox's The Impact podcast for this story. (More from them here.)

Music: "Let's Start A Movement" and "We Gave Up Too Soon."

