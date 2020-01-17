Episode 965: Das Green Old Deal

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kenny Malone/NPR Kenny Malone/NPR

When solar started it had a problem: solar panels were extremely expensive and not very efficient. In this episode we head to Germany to find out how one country built a market to solve that problem.

On today's show, we meet the person who kickstarted the green energy market and learn about the wonky policy tool that helped him do it.

We teamed up with Vox's The Impact podcast for this story. (More from them here.)

Music: "Let's Start A Movement" and "We Gave Up Too Soon."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Click here to subscribe to Das Newsletter