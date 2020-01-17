The News Roundup For January 17, 2020

In domestic news, the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began. And six Democratic presidential candidates debate in Iowa — and it wasn't without drama.

Virginia tips the scale in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment. But will it wind up in the Constitution? And Major League Baseball hands out punishment to the Houston Astros for stealing signs during the 2017 season.

Meanwhile, in the space of a week, thousands go from mourning a general to protesting the regime in Iran.

The entire Russian government resigns. China and America take a step back from an all-out trade war. And we learned a lot more about President Trump's alleged efforts to influence Ukraine's president via his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his associates.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Carol Lee, correspondent for NBC News; Emma Green, politics, policy and religion writer for The Atlantic; and Jonathan Tamari, national political reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Anne Gearan, White House correspondent for The Washington Post; James Kitfield, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; and Robbie Gramer, diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.

