The Secret Star Of The Tennessee Titans: Their Punter The NFL playoffs resume this weekend, when the Tennessee Titans aim to continue their surprising romp against some of football's best teams. One reason for their success? Brett Kern — their punter.

The Secret Star Of The Tennessee Titans: Their Punter Sports The Secret Star Of The Tennessee Titans: Their Punter The Secret Star Of The Tennessee Titans: Their Punter Audio will be available later today. The NFL playoffs resume this weekend, when the Tennessee Titans aim to continue their surprising romp against some of football's best teams. One reason for their success? Brett Kern — their punter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor