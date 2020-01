Trump Adds To Legal Team For Impeachment Trial There are new additions to President Trump's legal team — including former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Trump Adds To Legal Team For Impeachment Trial Politics There are new additions to President Trump's legal team — including former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.