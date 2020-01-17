Accessibility links
Rep. Zoe Lofgren On Impeachment, Then And Now "Witnesses can be clever in their answers," says impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California. "But the documents don't lie."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (second from the right,) looks on as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signs the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren was a young congressional staffer in 1974, helping the House Judiciary Committee draft impeachment charges against President Richard Nixon.

In 1998, she was a member of the House Judiciary Committee when it approved articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.

And now, she's been selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as an impeachment manager, to help prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in front of the Senate.

In this special podcast episode, we talk with her about her "3-for-4" history with impeachment proceedings, and what she hopes the outcome of this trial will be for Trump and for the nation.

