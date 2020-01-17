Rep. Zoe Lofgren On Impeachment, Then And Now

Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren was a young congressional staffer in 1974, helping the House Judiciary Committee draft impeachment charges against President Richard Nixon.

In 1998, she was a member of the House Judiciary Committee when it approved articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.

And now, she's been selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as an impeachment manager, to help prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in front of the Senate.

In this special podcast episode, we talk with her about her "3-for-4" history with impeachment proceedings, and what she hopes the outcome of this trial will be for Trump and for the nation.

