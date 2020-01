Long Shot Candidates Bet On New Hampshire As the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary get close, what keeps low-polling candidates in the race? A sense that a state like New Hampshire could deliver a last-minute upset, as it has in the past.

Long Shot Candidates Bet On New Hampshire Politics Long Shot Candidates Bet On New Hampshire Long Shot Candidates Bet On New Hampshire Audio will be available later today. As the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary get close, what keeps low-polling candidates in the race? A sense that a state like New Hampshire could deliver a last-minute upset, as it has in the past. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor