Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panelists, this is going to be a very rare WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME jump ball question. We're just going to throw it out there. Whoever gets it will win 100 points.

(GASPING)

HELEN HONG: What?

SAGAL: I know. It's very...

MAEVE HIGGINS: Bill, give me the signal.

SAGAL: Here we go.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here's the question. Boris Johnson had an idea. He wanted to have the chimes of Big Ben sound out at the moment the U.K. leaves the EU at the end of this month. But because Big Ben needs repairs, it's expensive. So he announced a plan to crowdfund it - a plan he called what?

HONG: Big Ben-exit (ph).

HIGGINS: You know...

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Rock around the clock or something corny or, like, can I have some money or...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. All right. I will tell you. We figured no one would know.

HIGGINS: What about, like, ding dong, we're gone?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's not bad. But Boris Johnson's plan to crowdfund ringing the chimes on Big Ben is called bung a bob for Big Ben Brexit bongs.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: Holy smokes.

SAGAL: That's what he called it.

BODETT: That's better than...

HONG: That's what I was about to say.

BODETT: That's better than Tom's Tush Cushions.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But it does get better. After the campaign failed almost immediately...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...The headline of the Daily Mirror tabloid was, Boris' bonkers bung a bob for Big Ben Brexit bongs bid bombs.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Good on you.

HIGGINS: I feel like - I think that was the final straw for Meghan and Harry. They were, like, we have to go.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODETT: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG BEN")

CHUCK BERRY: (Singing) Tickety tickena tickety (ph) tock. A tickety...

SAGAL: Coming up, we cash in our 401Ks in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

