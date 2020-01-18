Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Tom Steyer's interrupted Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, what he will walk into next.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Tom Steyer just stumble into next? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Tor-toys mating.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm sorry. I just wanted to say hello. I'll leave.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: He's going to buy the last seat on the SpaceX shuttle to the moon and be the...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: ...Third wheel on the billionaires date.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: He's going to get in the middle of Mitch McConnell's wife cuddling Diego, the 100-year-old tortoise.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: I forgot my glasses.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Tom Steyer does any of that, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Tom Bodett and Maeve Higgins.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. See you in Des Moines, Iowa, next week.

