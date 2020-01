U.S.- China Trade Deal Implications NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mary Lovely, professor of economics at Syracuse University, about the new trade agreement with China.

U.S.- China Trade Deal Implications Business U.S.- China Trade Deal Implications U.S.- China Trade Deal Implications Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mary Lovely, professor of economics at Syracuse University, about the new trade agreement with China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor