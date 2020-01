Worries Over Migrants' Mental Health Aid workers are worried about a mental health crisis on the border. Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexican border towns, waiting to ask for asylum in the U.S. Many are becoming despondent.

Worries Over Migrants' Mental Health Latin America Worries Over Migrants' Mental Health Worries Over Migrants' Mental Health Audio will be available later today. Aid workers are worried about a mental health crisis on the border. Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexican border towns, waiting to ask for asylum in the U.S. Many are becoming despondent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor